ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

