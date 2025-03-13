Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,000. The trade was a 4.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham sold 700,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $4,730,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.