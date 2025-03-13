Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,000. The trade was a 4.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham sold 700,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $4,730,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
