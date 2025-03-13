Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -0.09. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

