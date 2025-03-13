Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £225,000 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Warby bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($291,790.95).

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 227.30 ($2.95). 2,972,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,200,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.85. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 222.10 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 496.30 ($6.44). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.68.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

