Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Releases Earnings Results

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oakley Capital Investments had a net margin of 88.84% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OCI stock opened at GBX 473.88 ($6.15) on Thursday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 483.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.48. The company has a market cap of £835.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oakley Capital Investments

In related news, insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($155,621.84). Also, insider Peter Dubens purchased 84,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £423,080 ($548,670.73). Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.