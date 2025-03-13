O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

OI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

