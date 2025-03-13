Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.