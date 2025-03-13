Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Purchases A$172,200.00 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Mactier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.44 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$172,200.00 ($108,987.34).
Nuix Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
About Nuix
