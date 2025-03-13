Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 2.3 %

NVS opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.