Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.24. 108,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 83,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$493.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

