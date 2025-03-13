Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,481,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average session volume of 299,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
