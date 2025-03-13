NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NNN

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 17.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 188,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 290,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.