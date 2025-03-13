Ning Yue Purchases 4,135 Shares of Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Stock

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) insider Ning Yue bought 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.97 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of A$24,694.22 ($15,629.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24.
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Yancoal Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Yancoal Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.71%.
Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chile, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. The company owns a 95% interest in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 80% interest in the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales; and 51% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations located to the north-west of Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.
