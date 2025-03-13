Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $146.04 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $119,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,455 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,403. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

