New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.92 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 106.08 ($1.38). 6,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.70 ($1.37).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.17.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

