New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Sells C$179,592.27 in Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27.
New Gold Trading Up 2.3 %
New Gold stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
New Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.