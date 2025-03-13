New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Sells C$179,592.27 in Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27.

New Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

New Gold stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

