New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Stock Price Up 64.9% – Should You Buy?

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 64.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
New China Life Insurance Trading Up 64.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.
