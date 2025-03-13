Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $919.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $393.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $950.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.78.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

