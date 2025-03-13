Natural Investments LLC Takes $171,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $19.97 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

