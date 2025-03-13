Natural Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in United Microelectronics by 314.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 970,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 246,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 240,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

