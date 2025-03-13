Natural Investments LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.