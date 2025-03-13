Natural Investments LLC Invests $223,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,651.91.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,545.76 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,704.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,390.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3,238.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

