Natural Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 686 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $249.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.