National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Buys A$62,400.00 in Stock

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) insider Simone Haslinger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$62,400.00 ($39,493.67).

National Storage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69.

About National Storage REIT

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

