National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Buys A$62,400.00 in Stock

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) insider Simone Haslinger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$62,400.00 ($39,493.67).
National Storage REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69.
About National Storage REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Storage REIT
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.