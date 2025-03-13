National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in February

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ NSI opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06.
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Trading of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile
The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.