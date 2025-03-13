National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NSI opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.