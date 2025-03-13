National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in February

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NSI opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

