MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the February 13th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,666. The company has a market cap of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.96. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
