Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 11,600 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $204,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,314,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,199,979.38. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $267,450.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,608 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,359.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $267,750.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $197,880.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $127,338.93.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.