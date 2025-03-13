Mural Oncology’s (MURA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Mural Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mural Oncology stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.66.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mural Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 124.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.