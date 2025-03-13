Mural Oncology’s (MURA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Mural Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Mural Oncology stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.66.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mural Oncology
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mural Oncology
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.