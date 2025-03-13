Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 638,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 569,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $232.63.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
