MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.85, but opened at $99.09. MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF shares last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $605.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.