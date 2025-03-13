Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Decreased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after buying an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $413.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.45.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

