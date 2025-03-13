Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance

Shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Motor Oil has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

