Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance
Shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Motor Oil has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is a Bottom Finally Forming in Rocket Lab Stock?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.