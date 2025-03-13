Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Further Reading

