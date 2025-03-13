Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Loop Capital cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

