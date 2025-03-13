Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,545,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR stock opened at $246.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.39 and a one year high of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.10.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

