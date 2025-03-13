Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,259.20. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brinker International Stock Up 1.6 %
EAT stock opened at $145.57 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brinker International Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
