Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $195.21 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.58.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

