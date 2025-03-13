Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.65. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 15,192 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 44,932 shares of company stock worth $1,864,395 in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

