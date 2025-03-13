Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 3,200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 228,177 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Viper Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

VNOM stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

