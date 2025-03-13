Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 72.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 44.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 506,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AME opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

