Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $111.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.