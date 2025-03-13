Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

