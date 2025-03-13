Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

GE stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.