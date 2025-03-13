Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

