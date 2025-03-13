Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

