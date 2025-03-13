Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $252.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

