Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 13,086 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,903,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,966 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $916.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

