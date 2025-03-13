Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 10.2 %

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $367.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of -0.20. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.