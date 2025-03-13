Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%.
Montauk Renewables Trading Down 10.2 %
Montauk Renewables stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $367.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of -0.20. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montauk Renewables
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is a Bottom Finally Forming in Rocket Lab Stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.