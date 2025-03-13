Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MHK opened at $113.49 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $504,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,033.24. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.