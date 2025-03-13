Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $373.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.33. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $335.73 and a 12-month high of $550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

